Teen arrested in deadly Sandy Springs apartment shooting

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The Brief Sandy Springs police found 25-year-old Williams Lopez Rodriguez shot to death during a welfare check Friday evening. Investigators identified 17-year-old Christopher Castillo as the suspect and said he left before officers arrived. Cobb County police arrested Castillo during a traffic stop Saturday.



A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found shot to death inside a Sandy Springs apartment Friday evening.

What we know:

Sandy Springs police identified the victim as 25-year-old Williams Lopez Rodriguez. Officers found him with an apparent gunshot wound to the head at The Celebration at Sandy Springs Apartments on Roswell Road.

Family requested welfare check

The backstory:

Police were called to the apartment complex around 6:30 p.m. Friday after Rodriguez's family requested a welfare check.

Officers entered a second-floor apartment and found Rodriguez dead.

Detectives identified Christopher Castillo, 17, as the suspect and determined he had left the apartment before police arrived, according to Sandy Springs police.

Police have not released information about a possible motive or what led to the shooting.

Suspect arrested in Cobb County

What's next:

The search for Castillo ended Saturday when Cobb County police stopped a vehicle near Barrett Parkway and Mall Boulevard.

Castillo was taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Sandy Springs police said the case remains under investigation.