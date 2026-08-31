Ex-school vendor from Gilmer County faces sentencing in AI child sex case

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The Brief Ronald Richardson, 49, was convicted of 118 counts of sexual exploitation of children involving AI-altered images. Prosecutors say Richardson used photos of minors from social media and manipulated them to create child sexual abuse material. Richardson faces sentencing Wednesday and a potential prison term of more than 2,000 years.



A former school vendor convicted of using artificial intelligence and other online tools to turn ordinary photographs of children into sexually explicit images is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

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What we know:

Ronald Richardson, 49, was found guilty Aug. 13 of 118 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

His sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Gilmer County Courthouse in Ellijay. Each count carries a potential sentence of five to 20 years in prison, meaning Richardson faces a maximum combined sentence of more than 2,000 years.

Student's report sparked investigation

The investigation began in December 2024 after a Gilmer High School student reported Richardson to a school resource officer.

Richardson worked as a vendor refilling drink machines at the school. The student told authorities he had asked her to send him pictures through a social media app, a request she considered inappropriate.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office arrested Richardson in January 2025 and searched his electronic devices, vehicle and home.

Investigators said they discovered hundreds of images and videos containing child sexual abuse material, including altered images of minors they recognized from the Gilmer County community.

Prosecutors say photos were digitally manipulated

What they're saying:

Investigators ultimately identified more than 150 underage victims from Georgia and other states, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Richardson obtained photographs of minors through social media and uploaded them to online applications and bots. He then used the technology to manipulate the photos to make the children appear nude or, in some cases, engaged in sexual activity.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office prosecuted the case after being appointed as conflict prosecutor in February 2025. The investigation also involved the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cobb County Senior Judge Grant Brantley presided over the case and will conduct Wednesday's sentencing hearing.