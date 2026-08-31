FEMA approves over $75 million for Georgia recovery projects

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The Brief Federal officials are routing over $75 million in FEMA funding to Georgia for 56 disaster recovery projects. Major allocations include $23.9 million to Emory Healthcare and $10.6 million to Columbia County. Grants support Hurricane Helene cleanup, pandemic response costs and local disaster resilience efforts.



Federal emergency officials are directing more than $75 million to Georgia to cover costs from Hurricane Helene, pandemic response and past disasters.

What we know:

Federal emergency officials announced $75.4 million for 56 recovery projects across Georgia.

The money comes through the Public Assistance program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to reimburse state and local governments.

Funding covers debris removal, health system expenses, emergency protective measures and long-term hazard mitigation planning.

By the numbers:

Several communities and agencies secured significant portions of the funding package:

Emory Healthcare, Inc. secured $23.9 million for pandemic management costs.

Columbia County will receive $10.6 million to clear debris.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency received $4.3 million for emergency protective measures.

The Georgia Department of Transportation got $4 million for debris clearing operations.

Jeff Davis County will receive $3.8 million for debris removal.

Augusta-Richmond County secured $2.8 million for debris removal efforts.

Hazard mitigation grants include $292,000 for the state's hazard plan and $240,000 for Chatham County's resilience planning.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline for when local governments will receive the payouts.

It is also unclear if additional local entities will receive future grants from the remaining federal pool.