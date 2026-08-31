Child rescued after domestic dispute, pursuit in Gwinnett County

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The Brief Officers stopped a driver in Gwinnett County after a domestic dispute and child kidnapping threat. Police safely ended the pursuit with a PIT maneuver and recovered the unharmed child. Saul Gutierrez faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault on police.



A man was arrested after threatening to kill a child during a domestic dispute and then led officers on a police pursuit, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Jan. 31 after Saul Gutierrez allegedly took a young child and threatened to kill himself and the child.

Responding officers shared vehicle details over the radio, and North Precinct officers tracked the vehicle using Flock cameras.

When Gutierrez refused to pull over, officers set up a rolling roadblock to safely box in the vehicle.

Gutierrez fought his way out of the formation, forcing officers to execute a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle when a safe opportunity opened.

Officers immediately took Gutierrez into custody and secured the child, who was unharmed and returned to her mother.

Police charged Gutierrez with aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, interference with government property, cruelty to children in the second degree and other related charges.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific street location where the domestic dispute began or where the pursuit ended.

Authorities have not detailed the specific bond amount or Gutierrez's initial court date.