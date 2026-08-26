Georgia farm transformed its fall maze into a Dolly Parton tribute

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The Brief North Georgia venue Jaemor Farms will feature a Dolly Parton tribute corn maze in Alto this fall. The nationwide campaign features 20 participating farms donating proceeds to Parton's Imagination Library book program. Visitors at participating mazes can navigate themed pathways, solve clues and enjoy interactive farm activities.



A North Georgia farm is honoring country music legend Dolly Parton with a dedicated corn maze this fall following her death on Tuesday at age 80.

Dolly Parton corn maze

What we know:

Jaemor Farms in Alto announced it will feature a Dolly Parton corn maze theme as part of its annual Harvest Celebration.

What was originally designed as a celebration of the icon's life and work has now become a way to honor her memory after her passing.

Corn mazes honor Queen of Country

Dig deeper:

The maze was designed by Utah-based company The MAiZE Inc. as part of a campaign spanning 20 farms across 15 states and two Canadian provinces.

Participating farms will donate a portion of their proceeds to support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in their local communities.

Jaemor Farms honors Dolly Parton

What they're saying:

Farm operators at Jaemor Farms shared their sentiments on Tuesday when announcing the tribute.

"Dolly gave the world so much," Jaemor Farms posted. "Her music, her humor, her kindness, her generosity, and her incredible commitment to children and literacy have touched generations. What was intended to be a celebration of an icon has now become a way for us to honor her legacy."

Prior to her death, Parton shared her support for the country music maze initiative.

"I’m grateful for the support of my Imagination Library and am excited to invite people out to get lost in this year’s country music corn maze for a little fun, laughter and a real good reason to get lost," Parton said in a statement.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

By the numbers:

20: Farms participating across North America in the "Get Lost with Dolly" campaign.

15: U.S. states featuring a maze.

2: Canadian provinces participating.

31: Anniversary year of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, founded in 1995.

300 million+: Free books gifted by the Imagination Library since its founding.

3 million+: Age-appropriate books mailed to enrolled children monthly.

Background of literary initiative

The backstory:

Parton created the Imagination Library in Sevier County, Tennessee, inspired by her father's inability to read and write. The program mails one free book every month to children from birth to age 5 at no cost to participating families.

The Country Music Corn Maze tradition previously honored Reba McEntire in 2023, Luke Bryan in 2024 and Lainey Wilson in 2025. Founder Brett Herbst has created more than 6,000 mazes since 1996 through The MAiZE Inc.

Other corn maze locations

Big picture view:

The location of the other corn mazes honoring Dolly Parton are:

Visiting Jaemor Farms

What you can do:

Jaemor Farms' Harvest Celebration runs from Sept. 12 through the first weekend in November.

September Hours: Sept. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 (Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.).

October Hours: Open daily beginning Oct. 1 (Monday–Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday–Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Special Events: Adult Night on Sept. 19 (6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.) and Flashlight Nights on Oct. 23–24 (9 p.m. – 9 p.m.).

Appreciation Days: Teacher Appreciation (Oct. 3–4), First Responders (Oct. 10–11), Healthcare Workers (Oct. 17–18) and Veterans & Active Military (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1) receive half-off admission with a badge.

Admission wristbands unlock access to the corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch, farm slides, tricycle races and other farm games. Children 2 and under enter free with a paid adult.

Unanswered event details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total portion of proceeds that will directly benefit local chapters of the Imagination Library from each farm ticket sold. Complete maze maps and specific trivia clues for the interactive game will be revealed to guests upon arrival at the farm.