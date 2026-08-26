Police searching for critical missing 76-year-old Atlanta man
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 76-year-old man.
What we know:
According to APD, Lewis Bell was last seen on Saturday at his home located on Sylvan Road. Police reported that Bell has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffers from memory-related issues.
Investigators described Bell as wearing a dark blue shirt, khaki pants and black and red shoes when he was last seen.
Police describe him as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
What we don't know:
Police did not say whether Bell was walking or driving when he disappeared.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis Bell is urged to immediately call 911 or contact Atlanta police at 404-546-4235.
The Source: The information in this story was provided in a missing person alert from the Atlanta Police Department.