Dolly Parton, RuPaul mural becomes gathering place for mourning fans

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The Brief Mourners gathered at a West Asheville hair salon mural depicting Dolly Parton and RuPaul following the country icon's death at age 80. Salon owner Terra Marshall originally commissioned artist Gus Cutty to paint Parton in 2018, later adding RuPaul to honor Southern pop culture royalty.



A mural in West Asheville featuring American legend Dolly Parton and Atlanta’s own RuPaul has become another focal point of mourning amid the loss of the "Queen of Country."

Dolly Parton’s West Asheville memorial

What we know:

Flowers lined the sidewalk along Mildred Ave. off Haywood Road beside the Beauty Parade hair salon in West Asheville the day after the singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist and businesswoman passed away at the age of 80.

Mourners gathered outside the Beauty Parade hair salon in West Asheville to lay flowers and pay tribute at a mural of country music legend Dolly Parton and Atlanta native RuPaul following Parton's death at age 80 on August 26, 2026. (Courtesy: Cat Ro Expand

Cars passed the makeshift memorial, honking their horns out of love. Mothers were seen bringing their children to lay their notes, flowers, mementos and stuffed animals.

Dolly Parton and RuPaul mural

The backstory:

The mural of Dolly Parton began in 2018 with salon owner Terra Marshall wanting to replace an outdated mural. Wishing to express love for the "Jolene" singer, Marshall contracted artist Gus Cutty to paint a vintage, big-haired portrait of the country icon.

Mourners gathered outside the Beauty Parade hair salon in West Asheville to lay flowers and pay tribute at a mural of country music legend Dolly Parton and Atlanta native RuPaul following Parton's death at age 80 on August 26, 2026. (Courtesy: Cat Ro Expand

Working "9 to 5" for four days, Cutty’s mural took shape, quickly becoming a popular and beloved neighborhood fixture.

Atlanta’s own RuPaul would be added two years later, paying homage to what many consider to be a duo of Southern-born pop culture "royalty." The mural would be featured on a 2022 episode of "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

‘If I hadn’t been a woman…’

Why you should care:

RuPaul has long expressed admiration for Dolly Parton and her support of the LGBTQ+ community. Parton’s famous line, "If I hadn’t been a woman, I’d be a drag queen for sure," has served as a beacon of acceptance.

The mural, like a similar one in Ringgold, Georgia, is offering people a chance to gather together and grieve the loss.

Mourners gathered outside the Beauty Parade hair salon in West Asheville to lay flowers and pay tribute at a mural of country music legend Dolly Parton and Atlanta native RuPaul following Parton's death at age 80 on August 26, 2026. (Courtesy: Cat Ro Expand

What we don't know:

It remains unknown whether formal organized memorials will be held for Dolly Parton. Additionally, details surrounding a public statement from RuPaul regarding Parton’s death remain unavailable.

Mourners gathered outside the Beauty Parade hair salon in West Asheville to lay flowers and pay tribute at a mural of country music legend Dolly Parton and Atlanta native RuPaul following Parton's death at age 80 on August 26, 2026. (Courtesy: Cat Ro Expand