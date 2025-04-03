Dolly Parton launches denim line named 'Joleans'

The Brief Dolly Parton launches "Jo-LEANs" denim line in partnership with Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand. The jeans are designed to "make any butt look good," according to the 79-year-old country icon. Sizes range from 00–30 and XS–5X, with prices between $64 and $229.



Country music legend Dolly Parton is stepping into the fashion world with a denim line that reflects her iconic style—and pays tribute to one of her biggest hits, according to People Magazine.

What we know:

Parton is partnering with Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand to launch "Joleans," a new collection of denim inspired by her song "Jolene" and her legacy as a country superstar, according to People magazine.

What they're saying:

The 79-year-old entertainer says the jeans are designed to "make any butt look good." The collection includes sizes 00–30 and XS–5X, with prices ranging from $64 (for T-shirts) to $229. They will be available at Good American and select Nordstrom locations and online.

With her signature sparkle and timeless appeal, Parton’s denim debut is a blend of glamor, comfort, and country flair.