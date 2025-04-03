Dolly Parton launches denim line named 'Joleans'
ATLANTA - Country music legend Dolly Parton is stepping into the fashion world with a denim line that reflects her iconic style—and pays tribute to one of her biggest hits, according to People Magazine.
What we know:
Parton is partnering with Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand to launch "Joleans," a new collection of denim inspired by her song "Jolene" and her legacy as a country superstar, according to People magazine.
What they're saying:
The 79-year-old entertainer says the jeans are designed to "make any butt look good." The collection includes sizes 00–30 and XS–5X, with prices ranging from $64 (for T-shirts) to $229. They will be available at Good American and select Nordstrom locations and online.
With her signature sparkle and timeless appeal, Parton’s denim debut is a blend of glamor, comfort, and country flair.