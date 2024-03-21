Dollar General store in Henry County robbed, employee assaulted

article

The Henry County Police Department is looking for the person who used a gun to rob a Dollar General store on Highway 155 North in Stockbridge on March 19.

Police say the thief entered the store at approximately 9:13 p.m. and held 2 female employees at gunpoint while stealing $280 in cash.

The thief also took an iPhone from one of the employees and physically assaulted her.

The attacker then ran away from the store and was possibly picked up by someone in a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the person’s identity is asked to contact Det. E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770- 957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.