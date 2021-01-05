Dog nabbed while owner pumps gas

A family is desperately searching for their dog after police confirm it was stolen while inside a car from a QuikTrip Gas station.

Police said the owner was just feet away with her back turned pumping gas.

According to the police report, it happened at the QT on North Druid Hills Road.

"She started to cry and scream out ‘I think I got robbed," Scharmia Roberson said.

Brookhaven police said it was a theft that only took moments at this QuickTrip on North Druid Hills Road.

"She was unaware that it was all happening," Roberson said.

Advertisement

Scharmia Roberson was on the phone with her mother on January 29 while she filled up her tank.

"It all occurred while she turned around and putting in the pin. It happened when she was picking up the gas pump and the moments her backs were turned against the car he was watching through the other side of the vehicle," Roberson said.

Police refer to this incident as a slider attack. The thieves were able to take the woman’s purse but something even more valuable was inside.

"Something in her heart said she wasn’t hearing the dog and she starting calling the dog's name. 'Nu Nu where are you?'" Roberson said.

Nu Nu, the family's all-white Bishon Frisee and Poodle mix, was gone.

"My mom heard burned rubber the next second and saw a dark car pulling from the parking lot," Roberson said.

Police believe the small black SUV the thieves were in was stolen.

"If you see her you can call her name and she responds. Nu Nu will respond and let you know to help," Roberson said.

The family is putting all of their efforts into finding their furry family member.

"Any dog you take from any pet owner is devastation. That’s like taking a child," Roberson said.

To make matters worse, the family is not from this area. The victim was in town for most of the year taking care of a sick relative.

When Nunu was taken she was wearing a new York Yankees jersey.

Anyone with information should contact the police.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.