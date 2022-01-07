Dog finds body of DeKalb County man missing since 2020

article

The body of a DeKalb County man who had been missing for over a year has been found in Morgan County with the help of a dog.

Officials say on Dec. 7, a man called 911 reporting that his dog had found a human bone near his home on Newborn Road near Old Mill Road. Later that evening, the dog found another bone and took it to the man.

After testing the bones, deputies determined that the bones were human and worked to track the dog's movements using a special collar.

On Dec. 16, Morgan County deputies and a Georgia Search and Rescue team found human remains about 100 yards from the man's home.

According to investigators, clothing at the scene led them to contact DeKalb County police about an open missing person's case.

Through dental records, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the body as 23-year-old Chanceler "CJ" McCall. McCall had been reported missing in December 2020.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that two men have been arrested in DeKalb County connected to McCall's disappearance but did not give further details about the arrests.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case.

