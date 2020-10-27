Dodgers capture first World Series win since 1988 after beating Rays

The wait is finally over!

After coming so close in 2017 and 2018 — but falling short both times — the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions in 2020.

The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6, ending the Boys in Blue’s 32-year championship drought.

The Dodgers fell on a 1-0 hole in the first inning after the Rays' Randy Arozarena hit an opposite-field solo home run.

Los Angeles' bats came alive in the sixth inning, starting with a 1-out single from Austin Barnes, prompting Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to pull Snell from the mound. Following the pitching change, Mookie Betts hit a double, advancing Barnes to third. The Dodgers finally got on board after a wild pitch from Rays' Nick Anderson. Corey Seager broke the tie after a fielder's choice helped Betts score, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

Tony Gonsolin got the nod to start Tuesday night's game. Gonsolin was pulled in the second inning after striking out four Rays hitters and allowing three hits, two walks and only one earned run in 1 2/3 innings.

Baseball fans may forever question Cash's decision to pull Snell in the sixth inning. Snell struck out nine Dodgers hitters, allowing only two hits and one earned run in 5 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles' bullpen held off the Rays hitters to capture the World Series title.

Following Tuesday night's historic win, Dodgers icon Vin Scully took to social media to congratulate the Boys in Blue

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Prior to that, the Boys in Blue swept their NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, in three games in the division series. The Dodgers also swept the Milwaukee Brewers in two games to secure a spot in the ALDS.

The Tampa Bay Rays captured the franchise’s second American League pennant after beating the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the championship series. Prior to the ALCS, the Rays beat their hated rivals, the New York Yankees, in the division series. Tampa Bay swept the Toronto Blue Jays in two games to punch their ticket to the ALDS.

DID SOMEONE SAY FREE TACO?

Thanks to Dodgers star Mookie Betts stealing second base during Tuesday's Game 1, Americans everywhere can get a free taco from Taco Bell.

The giveaway is a part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion for the 2020 World Series. After Betts swiped second during the fifth inning of the series opener, anyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from participating Taco Bell locations in the U.S.

Fans can take advantage of the offer on Wednesday, October 28 while supplies last, according to the fast-food giant's website.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Final.

Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Final.

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Rays 2 Final.

Game 4: Rays 8, Dodgers 7 Final.

Game 5: Dodgers 4, Rays 2 Final.

Game 6: In progress

Game 7*: Wednesday, October 28, 5:09 p.m. PT

* = If necessary

