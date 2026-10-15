Documentary revisits unsolved Piedmont Park killing of Katie Janness

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The Brief Filmmakers are producing a new documentary focused on the July 2021 unsolved, brutal killing of Katie Janness and her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens noted that a lack of initial evidence and non-functioning park surveillance cameras complicated the ongoing murder investigation. Relatives of Janness asked the public to stop internet speculation after rumors forced her surviving partner to move out of the city.



An upcoming documentary examines the unsolved July 2021 murders of Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie, who were stabbed to death in Piedmont Park over five years ago.

What we know:

Filmmakers producing KATIE + BOWIE are interviewing the loved ones of Katie Janness re-examining her brutal July 28, 2021, killing.

Janness, an Atlanta bartender, went for a late-night walk with her dog Bowie when both were stabbed to death near the park entrance at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive around 1 a.m.

Janness suffered more than 50 stab wounds in an attack described by homicide investigators as one of the worst scenes they had ever witnessed.

Her partner used a phone tracking application to find their bodies after Janness failed to return home.

What they're saying:

Online speculation surrounding Janness' partner, Emma, grew rapidly following the crime despite police never naming her as a suspect.

Relatives interviewed in the film stated the harassment forced Emma to leave Atlanta and urged internet sleuths to stop making accusations so she can grieve in peace.

"People are really unfair online and their criticism of her and wanting to blame her. I think the one thing I really want people to do is to just let Emma grieve. Stop trying to be these internet sleuths. Stop trying figure it out," a person interviewed for the documentary said.

Another loved one described Janness' unique spirit.

"She cares a lot about people, cared a lot people, hated injustice in the world. She just was this cool alternative chick. She kind of reminded me of the lead singer of a punk rock band," they said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named a suspect or identified a motive in the case.

Although police released a photo showing Janness and Bowie in a crosswalk shortly before the attack, security cameras inside Piedmont Park were outdated and broken at the time of the killings.

Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the unsolved case following a recent wave of violence, explaining that the early lack of evidence slowed progress, though the city has since upgraded park surveillance technology.

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