Georgia dockworkers now on strike; what it could mean for consumers

In Brief 45,000 dockworkers strike nationwide: Members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) have walked off the job, impacting 36 major ports from Texas to Maine, including Georgia's crucial ports.

Port of Savannah among key affected locations: As the third-busiest container cargo facility in the U.S., the strike could cause delays in shipments and price increases, especially ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Union demands: The ILA is seeking a 77% pay raise over the next six years and a ban on automation, arguing that automation threatens jobs at the ports.

Retailers brace for potential impact: Although major retailers have stocked up early for the holidays, prolonged strikes could affect perishable goods and other imports, potentially disrupting supply chains.

Dockworkers across the United States are now on strike, with about 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) walking off the job. This is the first work stoppage since 1977.

The strike is expected to affect operations at 36 major ports from Texas to Maine, including Georgia’s ports, which are crucial for national shipping.

The Port of Savannah is the third-busiest container cargo facility in the nation.

This disruption could lead to delays in shipments and potential price increases for various products, which may hit as the country approaches the busy holiday shopping season.

Local economic experts suggest that the pressure of the upcoming Christmas season could expedite negotiations between both sides, as resolving the dispute quickly is in the best interest of both parties.

The union is primarily pushing for better pay and a complete ban on automation at the ports, which they argue threatens jobs.

The dockworkers and shippers have not met to negotiate a new contract since mid-July. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he would not intervene to prevent a strike. The administration reportedly told U.S. Maritime Alliance officials to put forward a "fair agreement" that "reflects the success of the companies."

The port authority in Georgia is backed by the state and is not a member of the U.S. Maritime Alliance and is not a stakeholder in the negotiations.

However, Authority CEO Griff Lynch announced last week a plan to close Georgia's ports out of respect of GPA's relationship with the International Longshoremen's Association. Approximately, 2,500 ILA members work at Georgia's ports alongside more than 1,400 GPA employees in Savannah and Brunswick.

What do they want?

The ILA wants a 77% pay raise for its members over the next 6 years, or a $5 an hour raise each year. This would push the average pay to $69 an hour or $143,000 per year, not including overtime, by 2030.

The current base salary is $81,000, but some workers earn over $200,000 per year by working significant amounts of overtime.

Georgia union members say the pay increases under the now-expired contract barely covered cost-of-living increases. It is also claimed that GPA saw its profits grow from $148 million in 2019 to$371.8 in 2022 while its members worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that the nation's commerce flowed.

Union members are also concerned about a possible increase in the usage of automation and the negative impact it would have on available jobs. It is also concerned that the use of AI (artificial intelligence) will reduce employee numbers.

Labor experts say that striking workers may have the upper hand in a standoff. Their most recent contract was negotiated before the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple factors, including inflation, increased workloads, and a more generous contract for their counterparts on the West Coast, could work in their favor. There has also been momentum from other labor activity over recent years, with unions in several industries demanding more concessions and some companies meeting their demands.

How will it impact consumers?

Consumers are unlikely to feel any consequences of the strike right away, according to experts.

Most major retailers stocked up on goods, moving up their orders of holiday gift items. However, if the work stoppage lasts for more than a few weeks, consumers could start to feel the effects.

PREVIOUS: US grocery stores could face fruit shortages as 45,000 dockworkers threaten strike

The strike would most likely have an almost immediate impact on supplies of perishable imports like bananas. But, it could potentially disrupt almost anything – from toys and artifical Christmas trees to cars. Additionally, businesses will have to pay for delays and competition to keep prices down or relatively stable may result in extra costs for some companies.