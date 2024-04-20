Do you know her? Child found near Abernathy Boulevard, Windsor Street

A young female child wearing only a diaper was found near the intersection of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW and Windsor Street SW on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

She is between the ages of one and three years old and weighs approximately 26 pounds.

Anyone who knows this child or her parents, please contact Atlanta Police Department and/or call 911, Crime Stoppers to report that information immediately.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

MAP OF AREA