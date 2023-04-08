Discover delicious cuisine during Chamblee Restaurant Week - 15 restaurants

article

Get your taste buds ready for the return of Chamblee Restaurant Week! Starting April 9 through April 15, patrons can explore a diverse dining experience at any of the 15 restaurants participating in the week-long event.

Each restaurant will feature either a prix fixe menu with a set price, a discounted menu item, or a new item being featured for the week. Depending on the restaurant, diners can choose to dine-in, take-out, have it delivered or enjoy outdoor dining.

Chamblee Restaurant Week offers a chance for foodies and restaurant-goers to indulge in unique and delicious meals from some of the city’s finest establishments. Participating restaurants include Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Bluetop, Crawfish Shack Seafood, D’Cuban Café, El Patron Restaurant, Full Taste Vegan, Gusto!, Himalayas, Hopstix, Layaly Café, Met BrewMasters, Ponko Chicken, The Mad Italian, SRS Coffee Café, and Won Kitchen.

For more information on Chamblee Restaurant Week, including restaurant locations, menus, and participating hours, visit https://www.chambleerestaurantweek.net/. Get your appetites ready for a week full of delicious cuisine!