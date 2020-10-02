Digital mural in downtown Atlanta honors late Rep. John Lewis

article

A mural created to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis is on display in downtown Atlanta.

It's on a digital billboard on the side of Georgia's Own Credit Union located at 100 Peachtree showing Lewis in front of the Atlanta skyline.

"Our digital sign gives us the opportunity to share powerful images and messages, and it was important to us to boldly honor someone as meaningful to our state and nation as Representative John Lewis," said Dave Preter, president and CEO of Georgia's Own Credit Union. "Our artist partner Craig did a magnificent job capturing the many faces of John Lewis. We chose to display the mural in the days leading up to the deadline for Georgians to register to vote because the importance of voting is one of the most prevailing lessons we learned from Representative Lewis."

A digital mural honoring the late Rep. John Lewis located at 100 Peachtree in Atlanta will be on display until Oct. 4, 2020. (FOX 5)

The 174-foot-long mural was created with a partnership between Georgia's Own and Emory University's Ethics and the Art program.

Craig "Flux" Singleton, who is an Atlanta-based artist renowned for using vibrant color schemes that captivatingly tell the true story of the Black experience, created the mural.

"It is a tremendous honor to illustrate an incredible leader who spent his lifetime working for the advancement of our people," said Singleton. "It's only right that I pay homage, as John Lewis is a powerful example of what you can achieve with focus, drive, dedication, will power and courage."

"Choosing John Lewis as our first #GeorgiasOwnHero was a no-brainer, but we certainly know that many heroes walk amongst us every day without any fanfare, so we look forward to finding those difference-makers in our community and giving them the spotlight they deserve," said Preter.

The artwork, which mission is also to encourage people to get out to vote, will be on display until Sunday.

