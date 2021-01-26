Expand / Collapse search

Detectives searching for missing 15-year-old Georgia girl

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Detectives believe Briana Moss may be in the Marietta or Smyrna area. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office) (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials say they are searching for 15-year-old Briana Moss.

Moss is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Detectives believe the missing teen may be in the Marietta or Smyrna area.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

If you have any information about where Moss could be, please call 911 or Paulding County detectives at (770) 443-3016.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.