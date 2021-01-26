Detectives searching for missing 15-year-old Georgia girl
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Officials say they are searching for 15-year-old Briana Moss.
Moss is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Detectives believe the missing teen may be in the Marietta or Smyrna area.
If you have any information about where Moss could be, please call 911 or Paulding County detectives at (770) 443-3016.
