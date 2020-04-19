Detectives: 2 arrested for stealing checks from Roswell mailbox

Roswell detectives arrested two men for breaking into a mailbox in the Brannon Square shopping center on April 6.

Investigators say they’ve looked into fraud cases in which victims reported cashed or altered checks for months.

According to police, the men likely stole checks from other mailboxes as well.

"In that mail, we believe there were checks and other items belonging to other people who may not realize they had become victims of this crime," Lt. Noah Caplan said.

Rosewell Police encourage anyone who has mailed a check in the area to take a look at their statements and report any fraud to their banks immediately.

Biteye Ibrahima, 21, of Lithonia is charged with theft by taking and obstruction.

Sidikou Marc Sean Salif, 21, of Maryland is charged with theft by taking, obstruction, and fleeing or attempting to elude.

If you believe you have been a victim of a similar situation, you’re urged to call police immediately.