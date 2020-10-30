Despite Zeta setbacks, voters turn out on last day of early voting

Tropical Storm Zeta's impact lingered into Friday morning, impacting some polling locations on the final day of early voting.

Long lines filled Cobb, Douglas, Gwinnett and Fulton counties on the last day of advanced voting.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there are more opportunities to cast your ballot in Georgia than any state in the nation.

"We have more options to vote in Georgia than any other state in America. It is a plain fact," the elections leader said.

So many voters expected long lines and had a feeling of resolve to wait and cast their ballots.

"I think if you can stand in line for other things, you can definitely stand in lines to determine your future," voter Marlry Coffie said with confidence at the Ponce De Leon Library.

Every voter could explain the last day as being the best day for them.

Tropical Storm Zeta definitely interfered.

"I was supposed to go yesterday at 8 a.m., but I didn't have power, so I put it off until today." voter Will Rollins confrssed.

"I was procrastinating but I decided it was time. I definitely believe this line will be shorter than the extra long lines on Tuesday," voter Cole Hutchinson explained.

The polling hours were extended in Douglas County one hour due to the power outages on Thursday.

All sites statewide will close at 7p.m.