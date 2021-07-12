Police searching for 2 young DeKalb County children taken by mother

article

DeKalb County police need your help finding two missing young children taken by their mother Saturday morning.

Officials say that 3-year-old Deshawn Housch and 10-month-old Zaire Housch were in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services when they were taken by their mother, Shirlicia Housch.

Police say Housch and her young children were last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday during a supervised visit on the 3900 block of North Druid Hills.

If you have seen any of the children or Shirlicia Housch, please call the DeKalb County Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.

