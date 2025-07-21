1 suspect dead, 1 in custody after high-speed chase and shootout in Twiggs County

article

The Brief One person has been shot to death by a Twiggs County deputy after a high-speed chase late Friday night. Authorities say the two suspects fled from a traffic stop and started firing at the deputy after crashing their vehicle. Another deputy was injured when another car hit his patrol vehicle while he was working at the scene.



A high-speed chase in central Georgia has ended with one suspect killed by deputies and another suspect in custody, officials say.

Officials say the incident began with a traffic stop on Highway 96 in Twiggs County on Friday night.

What we know:

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle to speak with the driver, the car sped away, leading to a pursuit.

The case ended on Interstate 16 westbound at the Sgoda Road exit when officials say the speeding vehicle crashed and landed on its side.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, investigators say the two people inside the car started shooting. The deputy returned fire, hitting one of them.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Twiggs County coroner. The other suspect was taken into custody. Authorities have not released either individual's name.

Dig deeper:

Hours later, officials say deputies were blocking lanes on the interstate to allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to work the crime scene when a car hit one of the agency's patrol vehicles.

The deputy inside the vehicle was knocked unconscious. Medics rushed him to a local hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The damaged Twiggs County patrol vehicle. (Twiggs County Sheriff's Office)

The family inside the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol will investigate the crash.

"Please slow down when you see emergency lights activated on the highway; be it Fire, Police or Ambulance, and leave as much space as possible between your vehicle and the emergency site," the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.