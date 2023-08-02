Deputy nab man wanted for Florida murder speeding in Coweta County

Deputies in Coweta County say they have captured a Florida murder suspect on the run.

According to police records, Trevoir Vanderhall has been in and out of jail since the age of 17, including arrest for aggravated assault and armed robbery. He earned an instant arrest along Interstate 85 the other day after deputies in Coweta County clocked him at 115 mph going down the highway.

Hall was locked up in the Coweta County jail on a charge of reckless driving. When deputies entered the 22-year-old's name into the computer system, they instantly learned that he was wanted for murder in Pensacola, Florida. Florida authorities have been to Coweta County to interrogate him.

Vanderhall remains locked at the jail and awaiting extradition to Florida.

One side note, on the interstate, Vanderhall asked deputies if he could use his phone to call his father. According to their report, he told his dad he was going to jail for murder, and asked if he would take his kids to Disney World and not worry about him.