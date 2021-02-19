Deputies: Suspect who ran from traffic stop found hiding under porch

article

Hall County deputies have arrested a man accused of running away from a traffic stop Friday morning.

Deputies say the incident began around 6 a.m. when a deputy stopped a car on Interstate 985 south of the Georgia 13 overpass.

Instead of staying to talk with the deputy, officials say 34-year-old Hampton resident Antwain Labronski Parks ran off.

After an hour of searching, a K9 team found Parks hiding under a back deck of a home on Creek Side Drive in Flowery Branch.

Officials say Parks had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Hall, Douglas, Gwinnett, and Walton Counties. After this arrest, they added driving with a suspended license and driving without using headlights to his charges.

Parks is currently in custody in the Hall County Jail.

