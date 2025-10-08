Deputies seize 18 ounces of meth during Rabun County traffic stop

article

The Brief Deputies found nearly 18 ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Georgia 15 and Resort Drive. Charles Kevin Vanhorn and Kimberly Sue Elliott were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office will start releasing monthly public reports on drug enforcement and criminal activity.



Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after deputies discovered nearly 18 ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Rabun County, authorities said.

What we know:

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a blue Mercury Marquis near Georgia 15 and Resort Drive on October 3.

The occupants were identified as Charles Kevin Vanhorn and Kimberly Sue Elliott.

Investigators said both were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and other related offenses after deputies found the drugs during the stop.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said where the suspects were headed or whether the methamphetamine was intended for local distribution.

It’s also unclear if additional arrests are expected or how the drugs were obtained.

Investigators have not released details about the vehicle search or whether cash or weapons were recovered at the scene.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mark Gerrells praised his team for their vigilance. "Their alertness, professionalism, and commitment to duty continue to make a real difference in keeping our community safe," he said.

Gerrells added that the agency’s work extends beyond enforcement. "We will not sit back and allow drugs to take hold in Rabun County," he said. "Our efforts will continue through enforcement, education, and community partnerships to address this issue from every angle."

What's next:

The sheriff’s office also announced plans to begin releasing monthly updates with drug enforcement and crime statistics, so residents can stay informed about ongoing efforts to keep the community safe.