Deputies searching for suspect in murder at Georgia convenience store

Deputies are searching for a murder suspect connected to a deadly shooting outside of a Laurens County convenience store over the weekend.

Officials with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office report that they were called to Doug's Convenience Store in Dudley, Georgia after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Dublin resident William Darrisaw dead inside the vehicle from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, officials say they identified a suspect in the homicide as 23-year-old Quantavauis Damonta Darrisaw.

Darrisaw is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds.

The suspect's last-known address is on Rockdale Drive in Dublin.

Deputies say you should not approach the suspect. Rather, you should call 911 or the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 478-272-1522.

