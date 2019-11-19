Deputies searching for missing Stephens County man

Deputies in Stephens County need your help finding a man who has been missing for over three weeks.

According to the Stephens County Sheriff's Office, Devin Wade left his home on Oak Valley Road on Oct. 26, 2019 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Officials describe Wade as being around 6 feet tall with a weight of 270 lbs and dark hair.

Wade was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, and boots.

If you have any information about Wade's location, please contact the Stephens County Sheriff's Office at 706-886-2525 or the dispatch line at 706-779-3911.