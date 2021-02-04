Deputies searching for missing Newton County last seen in January

article

Newton County deputies are looking for a 55-year-old man who has been missing since early January.

According to investigators, John Dunevent was last seen on January 6. He was driving a small to a mid-size pickup truck with a USMC Semper Fi logo in the back window.

Authorities describe Dunevent as a white male around 5 feet and 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Dunevent's location is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1515.

