Deputies searching for missing 84-year-old Spalding County woman

Deputies in Spalding County are searching for an 84-year-old woman last seen midday Tuesday.

Willie Jo Greer was last seen around noon on Tuesday. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said she may be driving a dark green 2009 Kia Rondo with Georgia tag BVT 4449.

Greer is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.