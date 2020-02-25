Deputies searching for missing 84-year-old Spalding County woman
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Spalding County are searching for an 84-year-old woman last seen midday Tuesday.
Willie Jo Greer was last seen around noon on Tuesday. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said she may be driving a dark green 2009 Kia Rondo with Georgia tag BVT 4449.
Greer is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.