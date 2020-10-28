Deputies searching for 'irreplaceable' missing Georgia park medallion

article

Deputies need your help finding a missing "irreplaceable" medallion commemorating a Georgia state park.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the medallion that used to adorn the main entrance sign of Hard Labor Creek State Park is believed to have been missing since early September.

Officials believe the medallion dates back to the park's opening in 1946.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The missing medallion is 18 inches in diameter and "is irreplaceable to the history of the park," officials say.

If you have any information on the location of this medallion, please contact Lt. Brandon Sellers at 706-342-9568 or submit a tip to crimetip@morgancountyga.gov.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.