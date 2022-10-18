Deputies searching for 3 suspects in Hall County convenience store theft

article

Deputies are searching for one man and two women accused of stealing alcohol from a Hall County convenience store.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared photos taken by security cameras of the three suspects at a Circle K on the 2600 block of Dawsonville Highway.

According to investigators, the theft happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The three suspects were spotted arriving at the Circle K in a black car with damage to its front bumper.

If you have any information about the three suspects, contact investigators at (770) 533-7224.