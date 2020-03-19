Deputies search for 15-year-old Hall County runaway

Deputies in Hall County are searching for a missing 15-year-old runaway.

Alicia Danielson, of Flowery Branch, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a friend’s home located in the 6000 block of River Hill Drive in Flowery Branch.

Deputies describe her as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes.

She may be traveling with three young men, deputies said, in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ayers 770-533-7187.