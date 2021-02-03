Deputies say speeding car left trail of pot smoke down interstate

Deputies in Coweta County said a speeding car blew past them trailing the smell of marijuana down Interstate 85.

Deputies said their dashcam video shows the Camaro pulling over, but they said the driver Leon Jackson apparently changed his mind and quickly sped off, leaving a trailing odor of pot that they say they could smell in his wake.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police photo of Leon Jackson under arrest after high-speed chase

Deputies with the Coweta Crime Suppression Unit said they were working traffic enforcement on I-85 when the Camaro driver blew past and failed to maintain his lane.

After failing to stop, deputies say the chase down I-85 reached speeds of 140 miles an hour.

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials said as the Camaro exited the highway and struck another car in the intersection and spun out of control. Investigators said Jackson tried to make a run for it and was quickly tackled by arriving deputies. Deputies said no one in the other car was injured.

Evidence photo

Jackson, 31, faces serious felony charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during a felony as well as a long list of traffic charges.

Deputies said they found eight pounds of pot valued at $10,000 as well as $1,200 in cash and a 9mm handgun, also evidence that he had been smoking the weed as he drove which caused the odor coming from his car.

Leon Jackson, 31, from Montgomery, AL

Deputies said the investigation continues into where Jackson was coming from and where he was going with all the marijuana.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.