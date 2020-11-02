Deputies: Pair of women arrested for trying to bail inmate out with fraudulent funds

article

A pair of women was arrested last week after investigators said they tried to use fraudulent funds to bail out a Clayton County jail inmate.

Jaclynn Pierce and Tarra Powell used stolen credit cards to put more than $43,000 on inmate Michael Parker’s books, investigators said. The amount would cover his bail, but they hoped to also get a check back on the balance from the sheriff’s office of more than $18,000 in the process, investigators said.

Charles Parker (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the money being put on his books and began an investigation.

Parker remains in jail and deputies then arrested Pierce and Powell for violation of Georgia’s Credit Card Transaction Fraud and Racketeering Act.