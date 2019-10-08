Deputies: Man arrested after DeKalb County woman killed in shootout crossfire

Deputies in DeKalb County said the man responsible for the shooting death of a 47-year-old woman was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The shooting happened Oct. 2 around noon at a residence in the 2500 block of Columbia Drive. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Karlo Rafael Brownlee, 30, of Atlanta, was involved in a shootout at the location.

Deputies said 47-year-old Carlesa J. Reneau was shot in the back with a rifle by Brownlee. Friends of the victim told FOX 5 that she was on her way to pick up her grandchildren at the time. Brownless later tried to shoot the victim’s son, Dedrick Jerrod Lawless, according to deputies.

Reneau was rushed to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Brownlee was booked into the DeKalb County jail on aggravated assault with a weapon and felony murder charges.

