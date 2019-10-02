Woman shot in crossfire on DeKalb County road, dies at hospital
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead in DeKalb County on Wednesday.
Officials say they were called to the 2500 block of Columbia Drive around noon with reports of a female victim shot.
According to police, the victim, described as a black woman in her 40s. was in her vehicle when two different groups began trading gunfire. Friends of the victim told FOX 5 that she was on her way to pick up her grandchildren at the time.
Medics rushed the unnamed victim to a nearby hospital, where she died Wednesday afternoon.
Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.
The investigation continues.