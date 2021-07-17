Hall County deputies arrested a man for a Saturday morning murder in Gainesville.

Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Guerrero faces murder charges for the killing of 21-year-old Gainesville man Qualyn Tanner off of East Ridge Road.

Deputies said they responded at 2 a.m. after someone reported gunshots off of Wade Drive.

Deputies found Tanner's body, which they identified later. The body had multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Investigators said they identified Guerrero as the suspect and found him walking along Interstate 985 at around 8:30 a.m.

Law enforcement took him into custody without incident, officials said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.