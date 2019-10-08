Deputies investigating shooting at Douglas County motel

Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting at a motel in Douglas County that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 that deputies were called to the Efficiency Lodge on the 2400 block of Fairburn Road around 1 Tuesday morning.

So far, all officials are saying is that they are investigating a shooting scene at the location that involved several individuals.

At least one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on the victim's condition or whether any suspects have been arrested.