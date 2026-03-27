3 deputies injured in Clayton County Jail housing unit brawl

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Security remains tight at the Clayton County Jail housing units following a non-compliant disturbance by inmates charged with murder and aggravated assault on March 27, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief Deputies seized multiple homemade weapons during a planned security shakedown at the Clayton County Jail on Friday. Four inmates face additional charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy and sparking a two-minute disturbance. Three deputies suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries while regaining control of the Super Max housing unit.



The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says four inmates are facing new charges after a "shakedown" for contraband led to an assault on a deputy at the county jail.

Shakedown leads to violence

What we know:

Sheriff Levon Allen says deputies and correctional officers were conducting a planned security search for "shanks" within the Super Max housing unit. During the operation, four inmates became non-compliant and initiated a disturbance to prevent more contraband from being found. One inmate reportedly struck a deputy in the face, and three others joined the assault.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet released the names of the four inmates involved or the specific new charges they will face. It is also unclear if any inmates were injured during the two-minute struggle to regain control.

Inside the Super Max unit

By the numbers:

156 : The approximate number of inmates housed in the unit during the incident.

19 : The number of personnel, including deputies and supervisors, overseeing the unit.

18 : The number of inmates relocated during the standard search procedure.

4 : The number of inmates who will face additional charges for the assault.

3: The number of deputies who sustained minor injuries.

The backstory:

The Super Max housing unit is reserved for inmates charged with the most serious violent offenses in Clayton County. According to Sheriff Allen, every individual housed in this specific unit is currently charged with either murder or attempted murder, including aggravated assault or aggravated battery.

Sheriff vows to maintain order

What they're saying:

"I remain steadfast in securing the future and protecting the peace," Sheriff Levon Allen said in a statement. "The safety and security of inmates, staff, and the community will remain my top priorities, and a few bad actors will not disrupt that mission."

What's next:

Following the conclusion of the shakedown, the facility was secured and order was fully restored. The four inmates involved in the attack are expected to be formally charged for the assault on the deputies in the coming days.