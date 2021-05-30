Deputies informed missing children last seen with father are 'in possible danger'

article

Deputies in Hall County said Sunday a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old last scene with their father are possibly in danger.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Chance Burks, 6, and McKenzie Burks, 2, were last seen with their father Sean Alan Burks.

The sheriff's office said it has information the children could be in possible danger. Authorities are searching for them.

Deputies said Sean Burks was last seen driving a black Chevy Suburban in the Gainesville area.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact 911 immediately. If you have any information on the location of these children, please contact investigators at 770-533-7690.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.