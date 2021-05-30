Expand / Collapse search

Deputies informed missing children last seen with father are 'in possible danger'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Chance Burks, 6, and McKenzie Burks, 2, were last seen together with their father, Sean Alan Burks, right. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has information the children could be in possible danger and they are attempting to locate them. (Photos court

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Hall County said Sunday a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old last scene with their father are possibly in danger.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Chance Burks, 6, and McKenzie Burks, 2, were last seen with their father Sean Alan Burks. 

The sheriff's office said it has information the children could be in possible danger. Authorities are searching for them.

Deputies said Sean Burks was last seen driving a black Chevy Suburban in the Gainesville area. 

chance mckenzie burks missing

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact 911 immediately. If you have any information on the location of these children, please contact investigators at 770-533-7690.

