Deputies: Georgia K-9 officer's nose leads to methamphetamine trafficking arrest.

article

A Tennessee man is in custody thanks to the keen nose of a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office K9 officer.

Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 31, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because of a window tint violation.

While the stop was in process, the Forsyth K-9 Xena became alerted to "the odor of narcotics," deputies said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine in the backseat floorboard.

Advertisement

The driver, identified as 53-year-old David Lee Smith of Etowah, Tennessee, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Smith is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.