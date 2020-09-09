Deputies: Georgia K-9 officer's nose leads to methamphetamine trafficking arrest.
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Tennessee man is in custody thanks to the keen nose of a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office K9 officer.
Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 31, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because of a window tint violation.
While the stop was in process, the Forsyth K-9 Xena became alerted to "the odor of narcotics," deputies said.
When deputies searched the vehicle, they found nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine in the backseat floorboard.
The driver, identified as 53-year-old David Lee Smith of Etowah, Tennessee, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Smith is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
