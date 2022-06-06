Deputies: 19-year-old killed, 3 others injured in shooting at abandoned Bibb County home

article

Deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old and injured three other people at a home in Bibb County Saturday night.

Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say that they were called to an abandoned home on the 300 block of Jones Avenue shortly before 7 p..m. Saturday.

According to deputies, three victims left the area in a personal vehicle and traveled to the hospital. Investigators found a fourth victim behind the home. Medics rushed him to the hospital by ambulance.

That victim, identified as 19-year-old Cleveland Raines of Macon, was pronounced dead a the hospital.

The other three victims, 19-year-old Ralph Hughes, 23-year-old Jarvis Devon Hill, and 22-year-old Alizya Sinclair, are all in stable condition.

Officials are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about shooting, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478 )751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.