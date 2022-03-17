Dense fog triggers deadly crash involving dozens of vehicles in Missouri

Multiple people were killed and injured in a weather-related crash involving dozens of semi-trucks and vehicles Thursday morning in Missouri.

Officials say a dense fog patch descended on Interstate 57 near Charleston, dropping visibility to less than 100 feet."

Multi-vehicle deadly crash on Missouri's Interstate 57. (Credit: KFVS-TV)

Conditions were extremely foggy," Zach Bolden, the director of Mississippi County EMS, told KFVS-TV. "We believe someone hit their brakes and someone else ran into the back of them, triggering a chain reaction."

Up to 25-50 vehicles were involved in the crash, many of them semi-trucks. Some of the trucks caught fire in the aftermath.

Officials are still determining the exact count of the dead and injured, but medics found plenty of "walking wounded" when they arrived on the scene. Some have been rushed by ambulances to nearby hospitals while at least one person was flown by medical helicopter.

Hazardous material crews are on the scene checking for any dangerous spills.

Crews say it will take "several" hours to clean up the crash site.

In the meantime, officials say to take it slow if you find yourself inside a dense fog bank.

"Drive slow and cautiously, turn headlights on, your flashers on, or pull over," Bolden said.

You can find more updates on this story at FOXWeather.com.