Georgia teacher killed in crash during ICE operation, police say

The Brief Savannah-area teacher Linda Davis died after a crash in Chatham County. Authorities say the other driver was fleeing ICE agents. The suspect faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.



A Georgia teacher is dead after a crash involving a driver authorities say was attempting to flee federal immigration agents, according to New York Times.

What we know:

The Chatham County Police Department said the crash happened yesterday morning while the Department of Homeland Security was conducting an operation in Chatham County.

Federal officials said agents were attempting to arrest Oscar Lopez, who they say is in the country illegally. Authorities allege Lopez refused to pull over and collided with a vehicle driven by Linda Davis.

Davis, a public school teacher in the Savannah area at Hesse K-8 School, was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

The Chatham County Police Department says they were not involved in the DHS/ICE operation, attempted traffic stop, or pursuit. Additionally, they posted on Facebook that they were not aware of any operation until after the crash.

What's next:

Lopez was arrested and faces multiple charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.