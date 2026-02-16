Car found submerged in Lake Lanier, body inside

The Brief Vehicle removed from Lake Lanier Monday afternoon Deputies and dive team seen near Tidwell Park No word yet on possible occupants



A vehicle was pulled from Lake Lanier early Monday afternoon.

What we know:

SKYFOX flew over the scene near Tidwell Park and captured deputies and a dive team working to remove the vehicle from the water.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that a body has been found. The name of the individual found in the vehicle will not be released until next of kin is notified.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time how the vehicle ended up in the lake, but the sheriff's office told FOX 5 Atlanta that foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.