Car found submerged in Lake Lanier, body inside
ATLANTA - A vehicle was pulled from Lake Lanier early Monday afternoon.
What we know:
SKYFOX flew over the scene near Tidwell Park and captured deputies and a dive team working to remove the vehicle from the water.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that a body has been found. The name of the individual found in the vehicle will not be released until next of kin is notified.
What we don't know:
It is unknown at this time how the vehicle ended up in the lake, but the sheriff's office told FOX 5 Atlanta that foul play is not suspected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.