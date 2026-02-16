Expand / Collapse search

Car found submerged in Lake Lanier, body inside

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 16, 2026 2:00pm EST
Forsyth County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Submerged car pulled from water at Lake Lanier

Submerged car pulled from water at Lake Lanier

A dive team has removed a car from the water near a boat ramp at Tidwell Park along Lake Lanier in Forsyth County. An ambulance is on scene. This is a developing story.

The Brief

    • Vehicle removed from Lake Lanier Monday afternoon
    • Deputies and dive team seen near Tidwell Park
    • No word yet on possible occupants

ATLANTA - A vehicle was pulled from Lake Lanier early Monday afternoon.

What we know:

SKYFOX flew over the scene near Tidwell Park and captured deputies and a dive team working to remove the vehicle from the water.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that a body has been found. The name of the individual found in the vehicle will not be released until next of kin is notified. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time how the vehicle ended up in the lake, but the sheriff's office told FOX 5 Atlanta that foul play is not suspected. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information for the above was provided by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. 

 

Forsyth CountyNews