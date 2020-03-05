Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico qualifies to run for Senate

Thursday morning, another Democrat officially entered the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Accompanied by her two daughters, businesswoman Sarah Riggs Amico qualified as a Democrat to challenge Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue.

She will face off with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Teresa Tomlinson in a May primary.

Amico is a political newcomer. Her first-ever campaign was in 2018 when she ran for Lieutenant Governor, but she says it's that experience that sets her apart from her fellow Democrats.

Qualifying ends Friday at noon.

