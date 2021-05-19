11-year-old LaGrange boy considered 'critical missing,' police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Police in LaGrange said officers are searching for an 11-year-old boy considered "critical missing."
Demarion Parks was last seen on Bell Street, the Lagrange Police Department said.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and Khaki shorts.
Anyone who sees Parks is asked to call 911 or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 immediately.
