Delta's WING Flight aims to inspire next generation of female aviators

A very important flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will hit the skies on Friday morning.

The Women Inspiring the Next Generation Flight, or WING for short, will fly 140 girls to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a special day.

The flight is operated exclusively by women to show girls between the ages of 11 and 18 that a career in the traditionally male-dominated world of aviation is possible.

The WING Flight began in 2015. Students were selected from schools and organizations with aviation focuses or those that partner with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The company says the flight is part of a broader effort to drive diversity in talent and create more opportunities for women.

(Delta Air Lines)

"Getting the best talent for Delta -- especially from underrepresented groups -- starts early," said Beth Poole, Delta’s general manager of pilot development and the co-founder of WING Flight. "This is an opportunity to introduce young women to career opportunities from dispatch to flight deck and everything in between."

Friday's flight will land at Merrit Island, Florida, where the students will have a day of activities at the Kennedy Space Center, including tours, interactive experiences and a NASA-hosted discussion.