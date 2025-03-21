Delta offers travel waiver for London-bound passengers after fire

article

The Brief Delta offering travel waivers for passengers flying from Atlanta to London Heathrow due to an airport closure. Heathrow is closed until 11:59 p.m. Friday following a fire at an electrical substation. At least five Delta flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.com.



Delta Air Lines is offering a travel waiver for passengers scheduled to fly from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to London Heathrow Airport after a fire disrupted operations at the U.K. airport.

RELATED: London's Heathrow Airport closes: What to know after fire causes outage

What we know:

According to Heathrow Airport’s website, an electrical substation fire has forced the airport to temporarily close. The closure is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday.

Several flights from Atlanta have already been affected. Flight tracking service FlightAware.com reports that two Thursday night flights to London were canceled, along with three more on Friday.

Delta’s waiver allows passengers scheduled to fly Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to rebook their travel for a later date without paying a fare difference, though some restrictions apply.

Heathrow is the world’s 4th busiest airport, while Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson remains the world’s busiest in terms of passenger volume.

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. It is also unknown exactly how many flights and passengers will be impacted by the closure.