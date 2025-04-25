Delta employees attempt to pull planes for cancer research fundraiser

The Brief The annual Delta Drag competition and fundraiser is taking place on Friday. Teams of 25 will try to pull 255,000-pound Boeing 757 25 feet as quickly as possible. The company says the event has raise more than $1.2 million this year.



Thousands of Delta employees have gathered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to put their strength to the test for a good cause.

On Friday morning, teams attempted to pull a 255,000-pound Boeing 757 25 feet as quickly as possible.

What we know:

It's the 16th year Delta has put on the fundraiser, and the company says it has already raised more than $1.2 million for the American Cancer Society.

When the participants are not trying to pull the jet, they are part of the largest corporate Relay for Life event in the country, walking laps in Hangar 10 and raising money in concession booths.

The backstory:

The idea came from Terry Waldrop, the retired manager of maintenance and planning at Delta.

The company says that Waldrop's motivation was his father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 1997 and passed away in 2015.

What you can do:

You can contribute to the fundraiser on the American Cancer Society's website here.